SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police are investigating the death of a three-year-old girl Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of 17th Street West to help paramedics with a call involving a person in cardiac arrest, police said in a news release.

The girl was unresponsive and paramedics made life-saving efforts en route to Victoria Hospital. She was then taken to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

She was pronounced dead there Thursday afternoon.

An autopsy is expected to occur in the next week to determine how she died, police say.

Members from the Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate.