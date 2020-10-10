PRINCE ALBERT -- The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the suspicious death of an 18-year-old man overnight.

According to a release, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of 14 St. West around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, one man was found dead inside, police said.

The Criminal Investigations Division and the Forensic Identification Section of the Prince Albert Police Service have been called in to assist with the investigation, the release said.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to police.

This is a developing story. More details to come.