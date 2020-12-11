PRINCE ALBERT -- The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating what’s considered an in-custody death.

A news release said officers apprehended a 30-year-old man under The Public Health Act on Dec. 1.

He stayed overnight in police cells and went to Victoria Hospital in the morning for a health assessment and treatment, police say.

The man died in hospital on Dec. 5 and an autopsy was performed on Dec. 9. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service and police continue to investigate.

Since it’s considered an in-custody death, the police service has requested that the province appoint an independent observer.