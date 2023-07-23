Prince Albert police investigate homicide in city encampment

Police in Prince Albert are investigating a suspected homicide in a city encampment.

Officers were called to the 300 block of 18th Street East on Saturday, according to a police news release. When they arrived, officers found a 42-year-old man dead from injuries, but police did not describe what kind.

Investigators are currently collecting forensic evidence and interviewing people in the area, police said.

Police described the crime scene as a “known encampment.”

There is no threat to public safety regarding this incident, police said, but investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information they might have.

Anyone with video surveillance in the 300 block of 18th Street East is asked to call the Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.

“As the investigation progresses, we will keep the public informed through updates. We ask for the community's patience and cooperation during this sensitive process,” the news release said.