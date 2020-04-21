Prince Albert police investigate damage at Rotary Park
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 6:26PM CST
City of Prince Albert workers discovered some significant damage to the Rotary Park sign at the south entrance to the city around 3 p.m. Tuesday. (Lisa Risom/CTV Prince Albert)
SASKATOON -- City of Prince Albert workers discovered some significant damage to the Rotary Park sign at the south entrance to the city around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Park of a truck bumper was at the scene. Rocks and concrete from the sign were strewn across the lawn.
The historic York Boat that sits near the Prince Albert Tourism log cabin and Chamber of Commerce office was also damaged.
Prince Albert Police Service is investigating.