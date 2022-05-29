Prince Albert police investigate after man dies of injuries

Prince Albert police are investigating after a man died overnight Saturday.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of River Street West for a weapons complaint, according to a news release.

On arrival, a 47-year-old man was located suffering from serious injuries.

Parkland Ambulance transported the man to Victoria Hospital, where he died, police say.

As of Sunday morning, the 100 block of River Street West was blocked off as police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.