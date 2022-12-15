Prince Albert police investigate after 29-year-old man found dead at residence

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating after a 29-year-old man was found dead at a home in the 700 block of 17th Street West.

Police said they responded to the home for a weapons complaint at 2:42 a.m. on Thursday.

“Parkland Ambulance attended the scene and determined the man to be deceased,” a PAPS news release said.

PAPS forensic identification section, the criminal investigation division and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s office are investigating.

There will be an increased police presence in the area, the news release said.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted.

Police said further updates would be provided as the investigation continues.