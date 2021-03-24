Advertisement
Prince Albert Police identify man found dead after house fire, investigating death as homicide
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 7:34AM CST
Fire fighters battled a blaze in the 500 block of 5th Street East. (Lisa Risom/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- Police in Prince Albert have identified a man found dead at the scene of a house fire on Saturday.
The man has been identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Starblanket of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, Prince Albert Police Service said in a news release.
Police are investigating Starblanket's death as a homicide.
Anyone who has information or surveillance footage from the 500 block of 5th Street East on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. is asked to contact police.