SASKATOON -- The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has launched a billboard campaign across Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba in hopes of finding answers in nine historical missing person cases.

The names and photos of each missing person are being displayed in 20 communities, including Saskatoon, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg, from May 10 to 23.

“No amount of information is too small, and that little bit of information might be the detail we need to finally help family members learn what happened and find closure,” said Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen, lead investigator for historical crimes and long-term missing person files.

“Their families need to know what happened.”

PAPS is investigating nine historical missing person cases:

June Ann Johnson – Missing since Aug. 3, 1979. She was last seen leaving the former Marlboro Inn on 13th Street East.

Robert Allan Wiggins – Missing since Jul. 28, 1980. He was last seen in the morning, just before sunrise, after getting a ride to a home in the 500 block of 11th Street East.

Joseph Couldwell – Missing since May 25, 1981. He was last seen near the North Saskatchewan River.

William Slywka – Missing since Nov. 7, 1982. He was last seen leaving North Park Centre and may have been around Little Red River Park.

Samuel LaChance – Missing since July 29, 1987.

Ernestine Kasyon – Missing since Dec. 6, 1989. She was last seen in the evening while using a payphone in the 100 block of 10th Street East.

Norman James Halkett – Missing since Mar. 16, 2003.

Timothy Charlette – Missing since Oct. 8, 2014. He was last seen on the train bridge overlooking the North Saskatchewan River.

Happy Charles – Missing since Apr. 3, 2017. She was last seen near the Prince Albert Collegiate Institute.

The police service is also investigating the unsolved homicide of Jean LaChance, who was killed on Sept. 15, 1991 at 29 years old. The killer has not yet been charged, said police.