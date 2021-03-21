SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a house fire on Saturday.

On March 20, at around 1:40 p.m., emergency services were called to a home in the 500 block of Fifth Street East for an explosion and subsequent fire, according to a news release. A body was found at the scene, police said.

An autopsy has been ordered and police have not confirmed the identity of the body. The death is considered suspicious, police said.

Police are asking anyone who has information or video surveillance footage from the area on Saturday, March 20, 2021 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to please contact Prince Albert Police at either 306-953-4248 or 306-953-4222, or the confidential Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477.