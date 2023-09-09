Prince Albert police asking for the public's help after resident shot during robbery

Police in Prince Albert are searching for two suspects after a resident was robbed at gunpoint and shot.

On Sept. 8 at around 9 p.m., police officers in Prince Albert responded to a robbery call on the 400 block of 13th Street West according to a news release.

According to police, the victim was approached by two unknown men who forced the victim to hand over their belongings.

One of the suspects is believed to have used a small calibre firearm to shoot the victim.

The victim was transported to Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to police.

Both suspects fled the scene, one on foot and the other on a bike.

No other description was available, police said.

The identity of both suspects remain unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service or Crime Stoppers.