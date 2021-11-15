Prince Albert police ask for public's help in search for stolen urn

Saskatoon -

Prince Albert police are asking for the public's help in retrieving a stolen urn.

The urn, along with other memorial items, was taken from a vehicle over the weekend, according to Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).

Any one who has information about the urn, seen in a photo shared by police, is encouraged to contact PAPS at 306-953-422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.