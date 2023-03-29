Prince Albert police arrest 2nd person in death of Saskatoon mother
Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has arrested another person in the death of Taya Sinclair.
Chelsey Crowe, 33, was arrested on Tuesday while she was in custody on other unrelated matters, a PAPS news release said.
Sinclair, 24, had lost contact with her family and friends in March 2022. Police found her body at a snow dump site in the West Hill area of Prince Albert, south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House. It appeared there had been attempts made to burn the body, police said.
Crowe is charged with manslaughter, unlawful confinement, and assault causing bodily harm in Sinclair’s death.
She has also been charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault involving a second victim, police said.
Crowe made an appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.
PAPS arrested and charged another person in Sinclair’s death in January.
Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats in connection with Sinclair's death.
Sinclair was the mother of two boys, ages four and six.
Police said the investigation into Sinclair's death will continue.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada makes amendments to foreign homebuyers ban – here's what they look like
Months after Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers took effect on Jan. 1, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has made several amendments to the legislation allowing non-Canadians to purchase residential properties in certain circumstances.
Odds and ends: Here are some law changes Liberals plan to put in the budget bill
The 2023 federal budget released this week includes a series of affordability measures, tax changes, and major spends on health care and the clean economy. But, tucked into the 255-page document are a series of smaller items you may have missed.
Victim of Vancouver stabbing had asked man not to vape near toddler, says grieving mom
The family of a 37-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Vancouver last weekend says he was attacked after asking someone not to vape near his young daughter.
BREAKING | RCMP interviewing Canadians held in detention camps in Syria: sources
CTV News has learned that RCMP officers are currently in northeast Syria, interviewing Canadians held in detention camps in order to bring them back to Canada. The three Mounties have so far interviewed only Canadian women in Al-Roj camp.
B.C. parents win battle to put son's Indigenous name on his birth certificate
After 13 months of fighting, the parents of a Campbell River, B.C., boy have received a birth certificate that accurately reflects the spelling of his name.
Man who allegedly killed Quebec police officer had long history of violence, mental health issues: court docs
The man who allegedly killed a Quebec provincial police (SQ) officer on Monday had a long history of violence detailed in court documents. Sgt. Maureen Breau was fatally stabbed while trying to arrest a man on accusations of uttering threats in Louiseville near Trois-Rivieres. Two other officers then shot and killed the man.
Here are the ways the budget impacts you: From grocery bills to small business credit card fees
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
Bank of Canada watching for potential spillovers from global banking stresses
A senior Bank of Canada official says the central bank is keeping a close eye on the stresses to the global banking system ahead of its next interest rate decision and monetary policy report in April.
BREAKING | Pope Francis hospitalized after experiencing breathing difficulties: Vatican
The Vatican says Pope Francis will be hospitalized for several days for treatment of a pulmonary infection after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days.
Regina
-
Evan Bray retiring as Chief of Regina Police Service
Regina's Chief of Police Evan Bray has announced his retirement.
-
Regina police watching for highly potent 'tranq dope' in local drug seizures
Police in Regina are on the lookout for xylazine, a dangerous animal tranquilizer spreading into Canada's illegal opioid supply.
-
'Really hit me hard': Former Riders CEO talks about cancer following death of Sask. MLA
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Jim Hopson said the news of Sask. MLA Derek Meyers’ death on Tuesday was something that hit him hard.
Winnipeg
-
Death in Main Street hotel room now a homicide; victim identified
Winnipeg police are now treating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man in a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
-
Winnipeg man arrested in Alberta sexual assault
A Winnipeg man has been arrested by Alberta RCMP in connection with a sexual assault that took place almost 20 years ago.
-
Winnipeg has not recorded a positive temperature since Valentine's Day. Here is how long the cold could last
Manitobans waiting for the temperature to warm up this spring will have to wait a little longer.
Calgary
-
Online video between Danielle Smith and Artur Pawlowski raises questions over interference
In an online video, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is heard speaking with outspoken Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski, creating questions about her influence on Alberta court cases.
-
Calgary charity seeking one-month homes for Ukrainian refugees after massive influx
A Calgary charity says it has found a temporary fix to a serious housing shortage an influx of Ukrainian evacuees has caused.
-
2 charged in connection with Claresholm pipe bomb incidents
Claresholm RCMP say two people have been arrested in connection with an explosion that seriously injured another person over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Spiritual leader's wife charged with sexual assault accuses police of taking cell phone without warrant
The wife of an Edmonton spiritual leader who is accused of sexual assault has a new lawyer.
-
Online video between Danielle Smith and Artur Pawlowski raises questions over interference
In an online video, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is heard speaking with outspoken Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski, creating questions about her influence on Alberta court cases.
-
Winnipeg man arrested in Alberta sexual assault
A Winnipeg man has been arrested by Alberta RCMP in connection with a sexual assault that took place almost 20 years ago.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer accused of failing to properly investigate woman's 'repeated pleas' for help before her murder
A Toronto police officer is facing disciplinary charges after he allegedly failed to 'conduct a sufficient investigation' into a woman's 'repeated pleas' for help with an ex-boyfriend that she had come to fear, just days prior to her murder.
-
Man charged with murder in 2020 Toronto mosque stabbing found not criminally responsible
A man accused of killing a 58-year-old Muslim man outside a Toronto mosque has been found not criminally responsible in the case.
-
First Nations leaders demand meeting with Ontario premier over mining, removed from chamber
Two First Nation leaders have been removed from Ontario's legislative chamber for shouting at Premier Doug Ford to meet with them over mining concerns.
Ottawa
-
LRT
LRT | Stage 2 of Ottawa LRT faces further delay
The long-awaited southern extension to Ottawa's light rail network is facing a further delay, a city committee heard Wednesday.
-
Here are the ways the budget impacts you: From grocery bills to small business credit card fees
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
-
Tensions flare outside Ottawa school board meeting amid gender and washrooms discussion
Tensions flared Tuesday night outside an Ottawa school board meeting as trustees heard delegations about gender and washrooms in schools.
Vancouver
-
Lululemon shares up more than 10% after reporting Q4 revenue up 30% from year ago
Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. climbed more than 10 per cent in early trading after the company reported its net revenue for its fourth quarter rose 30 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
B.C. parents win battle to put son's Indigenous name on his birth certificate
After 13 months of fighting, the parents of a Campbell River, B.C., boy have received a birth certificate that accurately reflects the spelling of his name.
-
Metro Vancouver transit users face fare increase
TransLink is expected to approve a fare hike, despite recently receiving a nearly half-billion dollar bailout from the province.
Montreal
-
Bill 15: Quebec tables legislation to overhaul health system
The Legault government plans to reform Quebec's network through the creation of an agency called Santé Québec. Health Minister Christian Dubé introduced Bill 15, An Act to make the health and social services system more effective, on Wednesday.
-
Man who allegedly killed Quebec police officer had long history of violence, mental health issues: court docs
The man who allegedly killed a Quebec provincial police (SQ) officer on Monday had a long history of violence detailed in court documents. Sgt. Maureen Breau was fatally stabbed while trying to arrest a man on accusations of uttering threats in Louiseville near Trois-Rivieres. Two other officers then shot and killed the man.
-
The right to 'live a bit longer': Montreal student losing access to ALS meds calls for change
A 22-year-old McGill student who suffers from a terminal disease could soon lose access to the medication she needs because she's graduating from university.
Vancouver Island
-
IIO called to police shooting in Duncan, B.C.
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has been called following a police shooting in Duncan on Tuesday night.
-
B.C. parents win battle to put son's Indigenous name on his birth certificate
After 13 months of fighting, the parents of a Campbell River, B.C., boy have received a birth certificate that accurately reflects the spelling of his name.
-
Victoria to lower speed limit to 30 km/h on neighbourhood streets
Drivers in Victoria's Hillside-Quadra neighbourhood will be the first to experience the city's new default speed limit of 30km/h on residential streets starting this spring.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry report must deliver 'clear commentary': family lawyer
A lawyer who represents Nova Scotia mass shooting victims' families said in an interview they are hoping "for clear commentary on what things went wrong and what things ought to have been done better or differently."
-
Cold front to sweep mix of snow, rain across the Maritimes Thursday
A low-pressure system moving north of the St. Lawrence River valley will sweep a cold front across the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
Listing on pause for landmark Nova Scotia church as officials sift through offers
The sale listing for a deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark in the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia has been put on pause.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury has reached a verdict in Sudbury murder trial
CTV News has learned the jury in the Robert Steven Wright Sudbury murder trial has reached a verdict.
-
B.C. man pleads guilty to northern Ont. shooting, Crown drops attempted murder charge
A man who admitted to shooting up a home in Greater Sudbury in 2020 over a drug theft pled guilty Wednesday to reduced charges.
-
Man accused of harassing Sudbury mayor speaks out after charge dropped
A 34-year-old man who used to live in Sudbury is sharing his side of the story after a criminal harassment charge involving former Mayor Brian Bigger in 2021 was dropper earlier this year.
London
-
2,700 cattle escape $2-million barn fire
Damage is estimated at $2-million after a barn and grass fire in southeast London on Tuesday.
-
Woman injured in Adelaide Street North fire succumbs to injuries, police say
NEW I A woman who sustained critical injuries earlier this month during an east London, Ont. apartment fire has died from her injuries, London police said on Wednesday.
-
OPP report minor injuries after crash near Aylmer
OPP in Elgin County are on the scene of a crash north of Aylmer. According to police, injuries are minor.