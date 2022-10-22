Prince Albert police advise public about increase in robberies
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is alerting the public to an increase of robberies in the community.
“In the past week, officers on patrol have responded to four reports of robberies involving suspects confronting drivers at various locations in Prince Albert,” police said in a news release.
The incidents began on Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. on the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue West where two men tried to steal a driver’s vehicle.
“The suspects threatened the man with an airsoft rifle, before fleeing without the vehicle,” police said.
One of the suspects was described as wearing a grey bunny hug and white gloves, PAPS said.
The two men may have been dropped off by a black, newer model Chevrolet or GMC SUV, which also left the area, according to police.
Thirty minutes later, police said another man was confronted by a single man at a drive-thru on the 800 block of 15th Street East.
That suspect was described as tall and thin with long, dark hair. He exited a dark-coloured SUV, possibly a GMC Acadia or Chevrolet Traverse, which was also in the drive-thru.
That stolen vehicle was recovered outside the city later that day.
Police said another incident happened on October 19, where a woman was approached by a man and a woman on the 500 block of 28th Street West.
“The suspects threatened the woman with bear spray and a machete before fleeing in her vehicle, a black 2019 Hyundai Kona with Saskatchewan license 165 LYT,” police said in the news release.
A fourth robbery report was recorded around 4 p.m. on October 21. Two men with a firearm were alleged to have confronted three people in front of a multi-residential building on the 1200 block of 28th Street East.
“The suspects fled with keys to a 2018 black Honda Civic and three cell phones,” police said.
One of the suspects was described as wearing a plaid jacket. The other suspect was said to be wearing a jean jacket.
PAPS said no one was injured in these incidents.
Police are investigating and have asked anyone with information on any of the incidents to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
