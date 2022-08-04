Prince Albert pedestrian killed in collision

Police in Prince Albert are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Prince Albert Police Service responded to the call around 10:05 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 3400 block of Second Avenue West, according to a news release.

Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Fire Department also responded.

A 45-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said they don’t believe that drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.