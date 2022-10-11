Prince Albert parents struggling with new high school bussing service

The bus service for high schools in Prince Albert has been transferred from The Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division (SRPSD) to the City, and it has some parents concerned.

SRPSD announced the change last spring and it took effect last month impacting the following schools:

Carlton Comprehensive Public High School,

Wesmor Public High School,

Prince Albert Collegiate Institute and

Won Ska Cultural Public School

Robert Bratvold, Director of Education at SRPSD, said there were a number of reasons for the change, including being more efficient with public funds.

“City and school divisions are funded primarily through public taxation and previously the school division was partially duplicating a service the city already provided,” he said.

Bratvold said another reason for the change was to align school division operations with Ministry funding policy.

“The school division is not funded to provide transportation service to high school students within the city, and the encouragement for consistent and efficient division operations across the province. The division is one of the last in the province to stop busing high school students within city boundaries,” said Bratvold.

However, at least one parent is telling CTV News that the change is upsetting.

Trent, a father of a student who goes to Carlton Comprehensive Public High School, says his daughter gets to school late because buses sometimes arrive later than the schedule or they don’t arrive at all.

“A 10 minute wait is not bad but it was getting longer and longer,” said Trent.

“(The city) doesn’t communicate when the buses aren’t running, if they’re late, if there’s schedule changes. And even when you go to the site, this bus said it was going to come at 8:02 and nothing arrived that’s why I had to come get my daughter to get her to school.”

He says he hopes the city can give updates earlier and more frequently so he can do something about the situation if ever there are bus delays or disruptions.

“I’d like the city to have better communication. I’m fine with them taking over the bus system but then there needs to be some kind of communication that isn’t just later in the day after school started.”

Evan Hastings, Transportation and Traffic Manager with Prince Albert, says the city is committed to improving bus service.

“We’re doing a few things and the first thing is that we are acquiring two more buses this week to have a more positive and consistent service. And the other thing that we’re doing is that we’ve switched to doing daily transit update,” he said.

He explained they were providing updates before service begins each day.

“And we also provide an update within 30 minutes of any bus breakdown or bus returning to service,” said Hastings. “The other thing we’ve done is we’ve got transit live GPS service which tracks buses in real time.”

Currently, there are six leased buses covering the six routes in the city with a half-hour interval per trip. Hastings said the goal is to eventually have nine buses to reduce wait times and encourage ridership.

The monthly youth bus pass is priced at $55.50 per month but high school students can get a bus pass at $20 per month because of the partnership between the city and SRPSD that subsidizes the rest of the cost.