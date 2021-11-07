Prince Albert organizations launch winter-clothing drive

SASKATOON -

With temperatures steadily dropping across Saskatchewan, Parkland Ambulance is doing its part to ensure everyone has warm clothing this winter.

For the 14th year Parkland Ambulance, CTV and Gateway Mall in Prince Albert launched 'Wrapped Up for the Holidays,' a community clothing drive for those less fortunate.

Once again community partners will be collecting blankets and any warm winter clothes of all shapes and sizes including mittens, toques, boots and coats for adults and children, Parkland Ambulance said in a news release.

The only criteria is the donations need to be clean and in good shape, Parkland said.

Donations can be dropped off at Parkland Ambulance locations or in the donation bin located in front of the food court at Gateway Mall.