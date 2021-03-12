SASKATOON -- LJ Tyson says he often doesn’t feel like he belongs when he steps on to the stage – so he wrote a song about it.

The 26-year-old from Prince Albert is fundraising to professionally record ‘Home on a Rainbow,’ which is about his experiences as an Indigenous man who identifies as bisexual.

“I hope people hear it and they know someone tried to stick up for us, someone did stick up for us, and I hope that they become a part of that because it’s bigger than me,” he said.

When Tyson identified himself as being part of the LGBTQ community, he said people started to ignore him or treat him differently.

One time, while doing a gig in a rural Saskatchewan community, he said he received discriminatory comments for wearing a jean jacket with an Indigenous design.

“I was very proud to be representing my culture through that. I get off stage and when you get off stage, you’re in a great mood. And so, two men approached me and my mom and they said, ‘You know, I wouldn’t be wearing that kind of stuff around here. People like you guys would get shot,’” he said.

“(A) country music artist, no matter if they are part of a minority group, no matter if they are part of the LGTQ2+ community, they should feel safe at work. And right now, I can tell you from personal experience, sometimes when I'm going out into communities and doing gigs, I don't always feel safe and I don't always feel accepted."

Wes LaBrash, president of the Saskatchewan Country Music Association (SCMA), said he looks forward to listening to the final product of Tyson’s song.

He encouraged country artists in minority groups to join the organization and run for board positions.

"Change comes through participation and being in leadership roles,” he said, adding that people have come forward saying they’re hesitant to join the SCMA.

When they do participate in events, said LaBrash, they often feel like they don’t belong.

LaBrash said that’s why the SCMA created an inclusivity committee. While the committee is in its early stages and isn’t quite certain what actions they’ll take, he said he hopes the results make those in minority groups feel like they belong.

"It's a very human thing, it's a very emotional thing that we can't change people, but I'm sure we can do something,” he said.

Tyson hopes to release ‘Home on a Rainbow’ in June for pride month. He’s about halfway to his goal on his GoFundMe page, and said he’s pitching in his own money to get the song professionally recorded.

He said he’s not sure what his future hold in the industry for speaking out, but that change won’t happen if people can’t have uncomfortable conversations.

"That's the natural part of trying to create change. We fear the unknown, and we have to understand it to truly move forward.

“I want to make people that feel displaced, that feel like they don’t have a home, I want to make sure that they feel like they have a home and they feel like they have their voices heard.”