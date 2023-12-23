SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Prince Albert man wins $500,000 on scratch ticket

    A Prince Albert man is $500,000 richer after winning big on a Countdown to Christmas scratch ticket.

    Emile Tessier won $200 on a scratch ticket in Hague, Sask. while shopping for a truck, and decided to buy a second one with his winnings.

    “I went for coffee with my aunt and started scratching the ticket,” he said in a Sask. Lotteries news release. “I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

    The Prince Albert man said he is purchasing a new truck and hopes to purchase land outside of the city.

    “I’m just very overwhelmed,” he said.

    Tessier bought his winning ticket for $30 at Hague Shell, at Highway 11 and Louis Riel Trail.

