Prince Albert man wins $1M in Roughrider and Children’s Hospital Foundations Lottery

Mason Ganzert of Prince Albert is the grand prize winner of $1 million in The Roughrider & Children’s Hospital Foundations Lottery, championed by The Mosaic Company.

The Roughrider and Children’s Hospital Foundations Lottery offered more than 1,000 prizes, with three Grand Prizes including the Super Grand Prize of $1 million, according to a news release.

The winner of the Halftime 50/50 draw is L. Wilder of Moose Jaw. The jackpot reached a total of $996,110, which means Wilder will take home $498,055.

The lottery is a partnership between the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The funds raised will go to support amateur sport, education, health and wellness initiatives for the province’s youth, as well as maternal and children’s health care in Saskatchewan at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.