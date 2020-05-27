SASKATOON -- A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old half-sister, the Prince Albert Police Service says.

Emily McCallum-Daniels died on April 9, according to police.

On April 8, police were called to a home in the 800 block of 17th Street West to help paramedics with a call involving a person in cardiac arrest.

The girl was first transported to Victoria Hospital and later moved to Jim Pattison Children's hospital where she died.

The accused, Fabian Morin, made his first court appearance by video Wednesday morning and has been remanded in custody until his next court date on June 5.