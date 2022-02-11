Prince Albert man faces murder charge in 13-month-old son's death

A Prince Albert man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 13-month-old son.

At 5:44 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a home in the 200 block of 23rd Street West where a family dispute had been reported, according to a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) news release.

One person was taken into custody, PAPS said.

Later that morning, just before 11 a.m., police were called back to the same home — for a reported homicide involving a child.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-month-old boy dead.

The boy's father Kaij Brass is charged with second-degree murder in the boy's death. He appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court Friday morning.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday, PAPS said.

Following an internal administrative review of PAPS initial response at 5:44 a.m., a Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission investigation has been requested by Police Chief Jonathan Bergen.

"The death of a child is a tragedy that leaves family and loved ones devastated. As an organization, there is nothing we can say to lessen the grief and torment at this shocking loss of a deeply loved child from our community," PAPS said in the news release.

"We do understand and expect there will be questions going forward, and while we cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation now underway, we trust and support an independent review of the police response in this file by the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission, and remain committed to transparency and accountability."