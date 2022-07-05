Prince Albert man faces 3 child pornography charges

A Prince Albert man has been charged with multiple child pornography offences, police say.

On June 30 investigators with the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Prince Albert police executed a search warrant at the home where the offences were allegedly occurring, according to a news release.

Troy Lester, 53, is charged with one count of making child porn available and two counts of possessing child porn.

Lester was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 18.