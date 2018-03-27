Prince Albert man charged after couple followed in vehicle, husband attacked
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 7:52PM CST
A recent attack on a man in Prince Albert could have been worse if not for a bystander who jumped in to help.
The man, Tim Dyck, was with his wife and headed to a gospel show on Sunday, when, according to Prince Albert police, a van began following the couple closely and honking.
After the couple pulled into the Parkland Community Club’s parking lot to allow the vehicle to pass, a man from the van approached Dyck and began striking him in the face.
The attack was only stopped when bystander Wilf Savisky, who was shovelling snow, intervened.
“I struck this man on the back a couple times with my plastic shovel and he came up to me and wanted to fight, so I was able to fend off him off with my plastic shovel,” Savisky said. “He took a swing at my head with the shovel. I was able to block the blow with my forearm.”
Savisky said he was able to calm the man down and that the man then got into the van and drove off.
Dyck was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to police.
Witnesses provided a licence plate number to officers, and police tracked the vehicle to a home on 12 Street West, where a man was arrested.
A 41-year-old Prince Albert man has since been charged with three assault-related offences, police said in a news release.
His next court appearance is scheduled for April 9.
