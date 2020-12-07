PRINCE ALBERT -- A Prince Albert post-secondary student wants something done about vandals in his neighbourhood after his car was damaged four times in the last month.

Albin Mathews says he’s suffering financial hardship from the damage caused to his car or cars he’s rented during four separate incidents, most recently on Dec. 5.

“Usually I got attacked on every Saturday and Sunday,” said Mathew.

On Nov. 22, three new winter tires on his BMW X3 were punctured while the vehicle sat in his driveway in the 300 block of 28th St. East in Prince Albert.

On Dec. 5 around 5:30 am neighbours saw two people damaging a car he rented, slashing the tires and cracking the windshield with a heavy metal object. The incident was also captured by a nearby doorbell camera.

Mathews says his insurance only covers accidental damage, not vandalism, and the repairs have cost him over $4,000. He’s also had to pay for security cameras to try to prevent more damage to his property.

“The hard part in this is that the rental company says that I have to pay for the tires out of my pocket and the damages,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Prince Albert Police Services says the police are investigating the matter. Matthews said the incidents have left him feeling unsettled.

“I am feeling insecure in the city. I chose to come to Saskatchewan, to P.A., because I like Saskatchewan."

"But the city authority is not giving me the security I needed to live my life peacefully in this place,” said Matthews