Prince Albert man accused of killing 13-month-old ordered to stand trial
A trial was ordered for a father charged with the murder of his infant son at their home in Prince Albert in February.
Kaij Brass, 25, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 13-month old son Tanner Brass.
A judge and jury trial was ordered to take place at the Court of King's Bench in Prince Albert at the next available date.
Brass appeared in person at provincial court represented by a legal aid lawyer. He has yet to enter a plea on the charge. He will remain in custody and appear in court again by video on Jan. 4 for an unrelated matter.
The Prince Albert Police Service says the incident happened Feb. 10, 2022. Police said officers were called to the home in the 200 block of 13th Street West at 5:44 a.m. for a family dispute. One person was taken into custody at that time.
Police says they were called back to the home at 11:00 a.m. for a call about the death of a child. Brass was taken into custody at that time.
The two initial responding officers were later suspended from duty following an investigation from the public complaints commission, and Prince Albert police service created a new oversight position whose duties involved “aligning practices and service delivery on patrol with police service policies, priorities and legislation.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Small earthquake reported north of Montreal
A small earthquake rattled an area north of Montreal Monday night, according to Earthquakes Canada. The 3.7-magnitude quake happened at 9:23 p.m. about 26 kilometres north of the island and was 'strongly felt' in the Montreal region, the government agency said.
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
Brave and beautiful: Teen model with Down syndrome spreads message to believe in yourself
At this year's Fashion Art Toronto event there was a lot of buzz about one young model in particular. Monika Myers became the first with Down syndrome to rock the runway.
Two convoy organizers say they can't afford to defend class-action lawsuit
Two defendants to a lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' want $200,000 in donations released to fund their defence. Benjamin Dichter and Chris Garrah want the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario to release some of the more than $5 million in funds given by convoy supporters that is currently held in escrow,
Risk of heart inflammation higher with Moderna vaccine: study
The risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is two to three times higher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when compared to Pfizer, according to a new Canadian study.
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former 'The Tonight Show' host told Variety.
8-year-old Ontario girl and father found dead after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus
The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that's leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.
Alberta appoints new interim chief medical officer of health
The Alberta provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
Regina
-
Here's what Grey Cup Festival Events are free
Celebrations and festivities for the Grey Cup game in the Queen city are set to begin on Wednesday. Here’s what you can enjoy for free during the week.
-
House explosion in Regina caused by natural gas leak: Fire department
A compromised natural gas line was found to be the cause of the house explosion that rocked a central Regina neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
'Four and a half years in the making': Final touches underway for 109th Grey Cup Festival
Hundreds of workers are putting the final touches on the REAL District ahead of the 109th Grey Cup Festival.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm really happy': Ukrainian immigrants find solace in Winnipeg after fleeing war
Three Ukrainian immigrants escaping conflict in their country are calling Winnipeg home, with the road to becoming part of the community fast-tracked by people's generosity.
-
Kevin Klein nominated for Kirkfield Park by-election by Manitoba PCs
Former Winnipeg city councillor Kevin Klein is officially the Progressive Conservative candidate for the Kirkfield Park by-election.
-
City committee approves front driveway for new home despite safety concerns by planners
A city committee says a home builder can put a front driveway on a new house in St. Vital, despite safety concerns from city planners.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with murder, robbery in 2 shootings within 24 hours
A young Calgary man is facing charges in connection to two separate shootings over the weekend that left one man critically injured and another dead.
-
'Albertans need to decide': Rural leaders want idea of provincial police force on the ballot
While Premier Danielle Smith has made a directive to her public safety minister to move ahead with an Alberta police service, rural politicians want to see Albertans vote on the idea.
-
Alberta appoints new interim chief medical officer of health
The Alberta provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta appoints new interim chief medical officer of health
The Alberta provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
-
Alberta pediatric hospitals struggling to keep up as Stollery, ACH at or near capacity: AHS
Alberta pediatric intensive care units are "close to 100 per cent" of their normal capacity and preparations are being made should there need to be surge spaces, Alberta Health Services says.
-
No Danielle dollars coming, but here's what cost of living supports to expect
While Alberta will not send affordability cheques to help with the rising cost of living, Premier Danielle Smith pledged targeted support is coming.
Toronto
-
17-year-old student in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Toronto high school, police say
A Grade 12 student is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario boosts income cap for ODSP recipients but no new changes for those who can’t work
The province has drastically increased the amount of money someone on Ontario’s Disability Support Program (ODSP) can earn before their benefits are impacted; however funding remains unchanged for those who cannot enter the workforce.
-
Fire crew rescues worker buried in trench at residential construction site in Oakville
A fire crew rescued a construction worker that was buried after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Oakville Monday night.
Ottawa
-
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal a Jeep Gladiator in Orleans
One Ottawa man, who nearly had his Jeep stolen, watched the whole process on security camera as thieves tried, but failed, to take it.
-
'I have enjoyed every moment': Jim Watson's final day as mayor of Ottawa
Jim Watson spent Monday as his last official day as the Mayor of Ottawa, a position he has held for 12 years, saying goodbye to colleagues, writing emails and clearing out his office.
-
One mother's story of long wait times in the ER
With a sick baby in her arm, Chelsey Gerrard headed to CHEO’s emergency room by ambulance. Her seven-month-old son, Finn, was having a severe allergic reaction. She waited nearly 13 hours.
Vancouver
-
Lawyer for orphaned toddler says province to blame for deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide
A Vancouver lawyer representing a little girl who was orphaned by the deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide last November said if the province had closed the road during the unprecedented atmospheric river, no one would have died.
-
Is this your puppy? Police recover dog from stolen Dodge pickup in Kamloops
Kamloops RCMP are trying to reunite a lone puppy with his rightful owner after finding the animal abandoned in a stolen Dodge pickup truck Monday morning.
-
Vancouver's new city council expected to fast-track measures to 'uplift' Chinatown
Vancouver’s new mayor and council hold their first meeting this week and one of the items on the agenda involves helping the embattled Chinatown neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
RCMP charges Hydro-Quebec employee with spying for China
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.
-
Small earthquake reported north of Montreal
A small earthquake rattled an area north of Montreal Monday night, according to Earthquakes Canada. The 3.7-magnitude quake happened at 9:23 p.m. about 26 kilometres north of the island and was 'strongly felt' in the Montreal region, the government agency said.
-
Quebec Liberals try but fail to bring back MNA Marie-Claude Nichols after kicking her out
The Quebec Liberals say their attempts to welcome Montreal MNA Marie-Claude Nichols back to the party, after she was kicked out last month, were unsuccessful.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria mother intends to plead guilty to baby's murder in 2015
A Victoria woman intends to plead guilty to the death of her infant daughter seven years ago.
-
Men who escaped Vancouver Island prison plead not guilty to murder
Two men accused of killing a man the day after escaping a minimum-security federal prison on Vancouver Island pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder as their trial got underway in British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday.
-
'Lost their livelihoods': Parksville strip mall fire still under investigation
On Monday, Fire investigators were back at the scene of an inferno that destroyed a Parksville strip mall on Nov. 9.
Atlantic
-
Christmas controversy: Parade organizers, CBRM mayor receive threats after route change
After three years, the Sydney Santa Claus Parade is back, but its return is not putting some people into the Christmas spirit.
-
N.B. sees first significant snowfall in the Maritimes, more to come Wednesday
New Brunswick has seen the first significant snowfall of the season in the Maritimes. Several centimetres of snow fell on parts of northern New Brunswick Sunday night into Monday morning, with reports of 16 centimetres of snow in Grand Falls, N.B.
-
Storm Nicole topples cherished P.E.I. sandstone arch damaged by Fiona
A storm has toppled a sandstone arch in Prince Edward Island that had been weakened during Fiona, the second celebrated landmark lost in the province in the last two months.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay Trappers hockey team grateful for emergency responders, citizen rescue in bus blaze
The North Bay Trappers are sending their messages of gratitude and appreciation to the first responders along with a handful of citizens who helped transport players to shelter after their team’s bus caught fire Sunday night.
-
The Timmins community reacts to 2022's living wage increase
Every year, Living Wage Ontario calculates what people need to earn to pay for things like shelter, food, transportation and clothing. The living wage for Timmins and other cities like Sudbury and Sault Ste. Mare is now $19.70 an hour.
-
Two convoy organizers say they can't afford to defend class-action lawsuit
Two defendants to a lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' want $200,000 in donations released to fund their defence. Benjamin Dichter and Chris Garrah want the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario to release some of the more than $5 million in funds given by convoy supporters that is currently held in escrow,
London
-
Student raises awareness for homeless double amputee in south London, Ont.
Near one of London, Ont.’s busiest intersections rests Tom, a 59-year-old a double amputee. It’s Monday morning, and Tom has been lying on the ground, just outside the property of the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Hospital campus for the better part of four days. Tom is saddened most people driving by fail to notice him, but not all pass by.
-
'Don't like it, but I will': Londoners react to province's mask recommendation
It's time to mask back up, according to the Ontario government and London's healthcare leaders. "It is important that all of us try and mask more," said Dr. Alex Summers, Middlesex-London's medical officer of health amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses and overwhelmed hospitals.
-
London police investigate suspicious tow truck fires and shooting
Some London, Ont. tow truck operators want the violence to end as soon as possible after one company had two vehicles catch fire and another company had employees shot at over the weekend. Fadi Abrahim, the owner of Low Price Towing, told CTV News London he couldn’t believe what he saw on Friday morning at his shop along Clarke Road.