Prince Albert man accused of killing 13-month-old ordered to stand trial

A trial was ordered for a father charged with the murder of his infant son at their home in Prince Albert in February.

Kaij Brass, 25, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 13-month old son Tanner Brass.

A judge and jury trial was ordered to take place at the Court of King's Bench in Prince Albert at the next available date.

Brass appeared in person at provincial court represented by a legal aid lawyer. He has yet to enter a plea on the charge. He will remain in custody and appear in court again by video on Jan. 4 for an unrelated matter.

The Prince Albert Police Service says the incident happened Feb. 10, 2022. Police said officers were called to the home in the 200 block of 13th Street West at 5:44 a.m. for a family dispute. One person was taken into custody at that time.

Police says they were called back to the home at 11:00 a.m. for a call about the death of a child. Brass was taken into custody at that time.

The two initial responding officers were later suspended from duty following an investigation from the public complaints commission, and Prince Albert police service created a new oversight position whose duties involved “aligning practices and service delivery on patrol with police service policies, priorities and legislation.”