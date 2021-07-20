PRINCE ALBERT -- The City of Prince Albert is working to improve accessibility and security at Little Red River Park.

It comes as more people are taking advantage of the park and the demand will likely continue with future recreation opportunities.

At Monday’s executive committee meeting, parks manager Tim Yeaman listed a number of potential improvements including better security through fencing and gates and better transportation.

Ward 8 Coun. Ted Zurakowski said it would be beneficial to have a security camera at the main entrance and exit to the park.

“There is value in maybe only having one exit, entrance on to Highway 55 because if we had a camera there that could identify who’s leaving that area when, it would identify who the vandals were – which is an issue in that park for sure,” said Zurakowski.

“Then we could see who’s busting out of that gate at 2 a.m. after they set a fire.”

Yeaman said the parks department has been “making strides” on Wi-Fi access there and bringing electricity to the front of the park in order to have a camera.

“We have recognized that there should probably be a camera at the front of the park. We do have cameras all the way around the Cosmo Lodge; we do have them on the ski hill,” he said.

Yeaman added that park users have said they feel safer there recently, with more people in the park.

Although having a city transit route to the park would be too expensive, council said it would be beneficial to look into charter companies to provide transportation to Little Red.

“That’s an obstacle for a lot of children in our community to use that facility,” said Ward 5 Coun. Dennis Ogrodnick.

Yeaman said they’re also planning on installing barrier-free washrooms, more parking and lighting for parking lots.

Several new recreation opportunities are planned for the coming years, including a new “adventure park,” zip line and a space for mountain bike training.