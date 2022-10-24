Prince Albert looking to build permanent shelter for city’s homeless

Prince Albert -

As temperatures continue to drop in Prince Albert, different organizations have worked to keep the city’s vulnerable population safe.

Donna Brooks, CEO of the YWCA in Prince Albert says the organization had a hard time securing a location for a cold weather shelter this year.

“Everything was up in the air this year but we found out that we have a location on the exhibition grounds, the same as the last two years, to operate the cold weather shelter for the homeless population for this year,” said Brooks.

The overnight shelter will have 25 beds available on a first come, first served basis, operating from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. starting Nov. 1.

Brooks says the city needs a permanent shelter because there has been an increase in the homeless population in the city.

“We estimate there’s 50 people right now rough sleeping on the street. What we mean by rough sleeping is … they’re sleeping on the streets, in tents, wherever they can find, and that’s the estimate right now. So it’s definitely a crucial need,” said Brooks.

Brooks tells CTV that in 2012, four people froze to death in Prince Albert and this is something that should never happen again.

In a recent city council meeting, Mayor Greg Dionne presented his motion to engage with the Saskatoon Tribal Council to replicate the Saskatoon Wellness Centre in Prince Albert.

“The reason that we want to engage the Saskatoon Tribal Council to help us is we don’t want to reinvent the wheel. [Chief Arcand] was very successful in soliciting all levels of government. They already have a location. They are going to build a 115-bed facility,” said Mayor Dionne.

“This facility as proposed for here as well, would operate 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. And what it is when you go in there, you register and no matter what your problem is, you’re accepted.”

Mayor Dionne is hoping to have a 75-bed facility for Prince Albert.

Brian Howell, Manager with Riverbend Development Corp, says having a permanent shelter is part of the solution to deal with homelessness but the government should focus more on prevention.

“Why are people becoming homeless in our society? It’s much easier if we sort of interrupt this process upstream and keep someone in housing, and keep someone working, and stop them from becoming homeless.”

While the permanent shelter is still in the works, Mayor Dionne said city council will discuss the issue at its next meeting on Oct. 24.