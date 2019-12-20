SASKATOON -- Children at four Prince Albert schools were surprised with gifts from the Prince Albert Kinsmen Club on Thursday.

Members of the club used money collected in the community to outfit 500 kids with mitts, toques and scarves.

“We contacted some of the social workers and principals at the schools and they decided that lots of kids in Prince Albert come to school without toques and mittens,” said Jared Devers, event chair for the Prince Albert Kinsmen Club’s Christmas project.

The club contacted a Montreal company, Hot Paws, to buy a “massive” amount of product, he said.

Students from Grade 5 to Kindergarten at St. John School, St. Catherine Catholic School, King George School and John Diefenbaker were provided the winter wear.

“We’re trying to encourage our kids to play more outside and we can’t do that unless they are dressed for it, so this was perfect for that,” St. John School principal Mark Cantin said.

The Kinsmen Club has made donations to school children in the city for the past three years.