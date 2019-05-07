Prince Albert city council has voted to hire someone to paint a 3D illusion on the crosswalk between Carlton Comprehensive High School and the Carlton Plaza strip mall.

“When you pull up to it and you look at it, you think you’re going to hit it. The drivers will notice it better and slow down,” Mayor Greg Dionne said.

The crosswalk, located on Sixth Avenue East, is often busy with students before and after school and on the lunch hour.

Some of the students using the crosswalk on their lunch break thought it was a “cool and innovative idea” and thought it would slow drivers down.

City council looked at a variety of options to improve safety at the crosswalk, including reflective signage and lights, but with a major intersection only metres away Dionne said the 3D painting idea is a good balance for traffic flow and safety.

Dionne also noted that although drivers are responsible for stopping, the students need to be more cautious. Members of city council are meeting with the school board next week to discuss how to educate and implement safer practices with the students when crossing the busy street.

The painting will be done this summer in time for the coming school year in September.