Prince Albert hospital expansion begins first phase of construction

The early phase of the expansion of Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, a development Mayor Greg Dionne says solidifies the hospital's role in serving not just the city, but the north.

The construction work and site preparation includes the building of a new parking lot, creating designs for the new acute care tower, and designing the renovations for the current hospital.

“This is a step in the right direction for the new tower,” Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan’s minister of health said.

The expansion project is expected to cost about $300 million. It will increase the number of beds from 173 to 242, create a larger emergency department, replace the adult mental health unit, and enhance medical imaging services.

“I think P.A. is the hospital for the north, but I think it's going to be better [to] expand more services, so people don't have to travel down to Saskatoon to get all of the services,” Merriman said.

Dionne said the project will give the city an economic boost, and will add 500 more jobs upon completion.

Dionne said market surveys with popular shopping areas show the city serves about 190,000 people.

“This hospital is being built for us and the north,” he said.

Dionne said he’s excited for residents to receive treatment close to home.

“Part of your healing is being around your family and friends,” Dionne said.

Merriman said the goal is to break ground on the acute care tower next July.