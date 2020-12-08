SASKATOON -- Prince Albert high school students in both the public and Catholic divisions will move to remote learning from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15 as schools move to Level 4 of the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan.

The move is in response to public health recommendations based on the increased rates of community transmission of COVID-19.

“Schools will provide specialized programming or support for intensive learning needs on an individualized basis,” said the joint news release from the school divisions.

In person classes are expect to resume Jan. 18.