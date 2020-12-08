Advertisement
Prince Albert high schools to move to remote learning as COVID-19 cases rise
Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 6:28PM CST
A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
SASKATOON -- Prince Albert high school students in both the public and Catholic divisions will move to remote learning from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15 as schools move to Level 4 of the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan.
The move is in response to public health recommendations based on the increased rates of community transmission of COVID-19.
“Schools will provide specialized programming or support for intensive learning needs on an individualized basis,” said the joint news release from the school divisions.
In person classes are expect to resume Jan. 18.