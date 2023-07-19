Prince Albert Grand Council calls for spot on police board following inquiry

The Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) is calling for its own representation on the city’s board of police commissioners following the release of recommendations from a provincial inquiry on how to improve the beleaguered force.

In November, provincial Minister of Policing Christine Tell appointed former Edmonton police chief Rod Knecht to conduct a review of the police service amid a number of complaints about police conduct and signs of internal conflict in the organization.

The province released 45 recommendations from the report on Tuesday, which included better training its officers, developing risk management procedures and adding a representative of the provincial government on the board of police commissioners, given the significant amount of funding it offers.

PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte says the tribal council could also add valuable insights about police governance if added to the board.

“We emphasize the importance of inclusive representation within the board and call upon the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners and all relevant parties to recognize the significance of granting the Prince Albert Grand Council a seat on the board,” Hardlotte said in a news release on Wednesday.

“Through our collaborative efforts, we can work towards a future where the [Prince Albert police] serves and protects all community members with fairness, integrity, and cultural sensitivity.”

First Nations groups rallied to support the family of Boden Umpherville in April after he was left brain-dead following a violent arrest that was captured on video.

His family believes the Prince Albert police officers involved used excessive force in their arrest. The incident is currently under investigation by the provincial Serious Incident Response Team.

Hardlotte encouraged the police force to act quickly in adopting the recommendations. The need is urgent, he said.

“Transparency, accountability and transformative change are paramount to us. We firmly believe that these recommendations provide