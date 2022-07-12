Prince Albert Grand Council buys Margo Fournier Centre

Prince Albert City Council voted 7-2 in favour of selling the Margo Fournier Centre to the Prince Albert Grand Council for $375,000 on Monday.

The council has been without its main gathering place, the senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre, since it burned down April 15.

The city has been looking to sell the under-used building that only held one city staff member's office.

“The only people that were really using that building were the seniors,” said Mayor Greg Dionne. “They’ve got about 240 members, very active. So when we decided to sell the Margo this time, we made sure to protect the seniors.”

The Kinsmen Community Heritage Centre will continue to lease the adjacent building location under the city’s perpetual control to offer services to seniors.

Council heard that the cost to operate the building was in excess of $100,000 a year.

“Maybe not being fully utilized as much as we’d like, so this sale and this transfer will have a greater impact for the downtown area and for the residents of Prince Albert,” said Tony Head, Ward 3 councillor.

The Prince Albert Grand Council plans to relocate its existing urban services office to offer more resources and programs in the downtown area, something Head says is needed with the existing building outgrowing itself.

“The building’s very small, and so this would be an upgrade for that piece of Prince Albert Grand Council,” he said while noting that the Senator Bird Memorial Centre was capable of holding many more people for gatherings.

“I suspect they’re going to have plans to rebuild on that area because the gathering space is required to be a lot larger than this building that’s selling.”

The council will take over ownership in September, as there are still programs operating out of the building.