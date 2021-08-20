PRINCE ALBERT -- A police service dog killed in the line of duty is being honoured with a fun run fundraiser in Prince Albert, called Jago’s Run.

“They’re out there catching the criminals and looking for the lost people and everything else,” said Cpl. Ryan Drohomereski, from Prince Albert RCMP K9 services.

He is working with his third service dog named Lux.

He says dogs usually serve six to eight years. Some retired police dogs will remain with the handler as pets and others are adopted by people in the community.

“When they retire, you’d love to give them the happiest retirement they can and extend their retirement as long as possible, however medical bills do become a burden,” said Drohomereski.

Local police service dog handlers from the environment ministry and RCMP teamed up with local dog trainers and a boarding kennel to organize the event.

They’re inviting the public to come out and run or walk the nature trails.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to Ned’s Wish, a national registered charity dedicated to supporting veterinarian and specialty food bills incurred by owners of retired police dogs.

“You want to give this dog, who is your best friend, the best care possible,” Drohomeresk said.

Jago’s Run is a 6 km run set for Sept. 19 at Lily Plain Hall west of Prince Albert.

“Dogs are allowed as well, so come out and participate with or without your dog,” said organizer Amy Wilkenson.

To register go to pawshere.ca or call Paws Here Canine Services at 306-960-5415. There is also a virtual run to enter.

Jago, the run’s namesake, was an RCMP dog who was killed in an exchange of gunfire on a highway outside of High Prairie, Alta., in June.

Two RCMP service dogs have been killed in Canada this year in the line of duty.

Gator was stabbed and killed in the line of duty in an incident in Campbell River, B.C. on July 8.

