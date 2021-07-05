PRINCE ALBERT -- The Prince Albert Fire Department extinguished a waste wood pile near the pulp mill on Friday that had reignited after the Cloverdale wildfire.

Just after 3 p.m. on Jul. 2, firefighters responded to the Prince Albert Pulp Mill site for a report of a grass fire, according to the fire department.

They brought in heavy equipment to extinguish the flames and monitored the scene.

The fire department said it resulted in no damage or injuries.

The Cloverdale wildfire sparked in mid-May northeast of Prince Albert, and grew as large as over 5,500 hectares. It forced dozens of homes in the RMs of Prince Albert, Buckland and Garden River to evacuate, but no homes or businesses were damaged.