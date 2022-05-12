Prince Albert Fire Department puts new truck into service
The City of Prince Albert handed the keys to a brand new fire truck over to the fire department on Wednesday.
“It’s the pride of the department,” said Fire Chief Kris Olsen.
The truck is replacing Engine 12 which is over 20 years old. The new truck cost almost $900,000 and includes a new automated pumping system, with a new touch screen, eliminating levers or gages.
“Our equipment is in top shape and can respond to an emergency and perform, and that’s key.”
He said the truck will be the second-out apparatus while crews learn to operate it.
The decision to purchase the truck was made in 2020. Olsen praised city council’s decision to implement a fleet management system to identify the needs of the department and sets aside capital funding for the replacement of vehicles.
“And that allows us to project 20, 30 years down the road, to see where our replacement needs are and evaluate year by year and make those purchases,” said Olsen.
The new fire truck is projected to remain in service until 2043.
