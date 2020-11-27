SASKATOON -- A group of youth in Prince Albert and Cumberland House are delivering “feel better bags” with items that promote a sober lifestyle.

The initiative is part of the Sober House Project, which was started by a group of high schools students in Prince Albert.

Camryn Corrigal, 19, said Tracy Carlson started delivering the bags in Cumberland House, which has its own Sober House group. He told her he wanted to deliver them in Prince Albert, so he started with 40 bags.

"We got those given out within a day and a half. We gave some out to my apartment here and around the community and to family and friends,” he said.

The idea was inspired by the Saskatchewan Wine Ninjas Facebook group, which became popular earlier in the pandemic. People would share their addresses in the group, and then “ninja” each other with gifts that include wine or other alcoholic beverages.

Corrigal said they wanted to do the same thing, but with sober activities such as playing cards and craft supplies. The bags also contain a Sober House sign, which signals that alcohol and drugs aren’t permitted inside of the home, and information on mental health and addictions resources.

The youth deliver the bags by placing them on the doorstep, knocking, and waiting at the street to ensure proper physical distancing during COVID-19.

Luxx Rempel is helping deliver the bags.

The 18-year-old said the signs reflect that it’s easier to stay sober when you’re not surrounded by alcohol or drugs.

"I feel like there's not enough support because people are like 'Oh, they're a lost cause,' 'Oh, you can't do anything,' but you can and that's what we're here for,” she said.

Many of the items in the bags are activities suitable for children, as many are stuck at home because of the pandemic.

"Being sober during these times when your kids are at home is so important for their well-being, for your well-being."

Corrigal stressed that the group isn’t against drinking, but wants to encourage people who choose to live sober. He also recently started a Sober House podcast.

Corrigal said the bags in Prince Albert were funded by the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute.