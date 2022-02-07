Prince Albert creates grant for first time home buyers

Prince Albert City Council has approved a new program to provide grants to first-time home buyers who make under $80,000.

“I think the city really wants people to feel that home ownership is within their grasp,” said Ward Seven City Councillor Dawn Kilmer.

She says the aim of the program is to transition residents from renting, to owning their own home.

“It is very affordable to live here,” said Kilmer. “Prince Albert is a place where you can raise a family and be part of a community.”

The program will replace the city’s Down Payment Assistance Program that only had one qualified applicant in the last two years.

The City of Prince Albert’s planning and development director Craig Guidinger says the tentative outline for the First Time Home Buyer Program has been approved by council and the city is working to make a formal application.

“We are forging new territory a little bit when it comes to homeownership and renovations,” said Guidinger. “Ultimately we just want to get people into homes.”

The city would provide a one-time grant of up to $2,500 that doesn’t need to be repaid. The money can be used towards a down payment, closing costs and renovations.

To qualify for the program, applicants will have to meet the criteria such as being a first-time home buyer, not having a taxable income of more than $80,000 and the maximum purchase price of the home must not exceed $200,000. The home will also be subject to a building inspection by the city prior to renovations taking place says Guidinger.

Kilmer anticipates more people moving into the city in the coming months to work. The new hospital, the OBS plant, pulp mill redevelopment and the aquatics centre and two new arenas are some of the construction projects that she anticipates will bring jobs and spin-off jobs to the area.

“So not only are there jobs, there’s houses and there’s help for you with your houses,” said Kilmore.

Guidinger says they plan to advertise the program to encourage people to apply. The city plans to have applications available by April 2022.