A Prince Albert councillor has apologized for online remarks described as “inappropriate, disrespectful and derogatory.”

Coun. Evert Botha’s apology is included in the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting after a complaint about two comments he posted on Facebook.

The comments referred to the music played by a DJ during a Prince Albert Raiders game last season.

One comment read: "Sweet Caroline? this DJ needs to get laid."

A second comment read: "Who plays soppy horse music at a hockey game? #getADJ!"

Botha took down the posts. A complaint to executive committee described the comments as “inappropriate, disrespectful and derogatory.”

His apology says: “I have breached the Code of Ethics and have embarrassed myself as well as the office I hold. I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Council as a whole, the residents of The City of Prince Albert and the Prince Albert Raiders. I am truly sorry for the frustration and disappointment that I have caused, and it is my sincere hope that we can all move forward from this.

“It is our sworn duty to work together for this city and I regret the damage I have caused our relationship. It is not just our successes that mold us, but more-so how we learn from our failures. I have listened, learned and will forever be altered from this experience and I am now ready to move forward for the betterment of our Community. Thank you for your time.”

In May, council found Botha violated the code of ethics bylaw and imposed disciplinary action including removing him from all boards, committees and bodies, including speaking as a representative of council at public events for one year.