A controversial pro-life flag will not be flown outside Prince Albert’s city hall, but neither will any other specialized flags.

City council recently voted to no longer allow any courtesy flags to fly at Memorial Square.

The city told Prince Albert Right to Life last year the group could not fly its flag, which features a cartoon fetus. The city looked at finding another solution to fly what it considered a more appropriate flag, but the pro-life group filed a lawsuit.

Mayor Greg Dionne said he couldn’t justify using taxpayer money for the issue, and, instead, council voted to remove all courtesy flags.

“What’s I’m going to do is sit down the next year and meet with other cities that do it. I’m going to talk about it this week when I go to FCM (Federation of Canadian Municipalities) and see if we can come up with a better policy, or if the solution is just not to fly flags,” he said.

Another Canadian flag will be put up on the pole at Memorial Square, until the city decides its next step.