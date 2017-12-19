Prince Albert council cuts jobs during budget deliberations
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 2:47PM CST
Three city jobs will be lost and another six positions will remain vacant in Prince Albert next year following efforts from the city’s council to keep the 2018 budget under $3.1 million.
Council voted during budget deliberations Monday to leave the planning department, human resources and a summer financial student position vacant and to cut the communications strategist, corporate information manager, network support officer and clerk stenographer positions.
Mayor Greg Dionne said the city had “no choice” in cutting the jobs, but noted he hopes the changes aren’t permanent.
“At the end of the day, I want to increase staff. If you increase staff, that tells you your city is growing and healthy,” he said. “I believe our city, once it starts growing, we can put those employees back and add more.”
Council finalized next year’s property tax increase, which landed at 1.5 per cent, during Monday’s deliberations.
