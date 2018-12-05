

CTV Saskatoon





A Prince Albert police officer who was handed the minimum fine for impaired driving last month is appealing his conviction.

Cst. Brett Henry is now being represented by Prince Albert lawyer Peter Abrametz Jr. in his appeal.

He says confidential information was heard in court during Henry’s case when it should have been objected to and made inadmissible but was not.

The information related to a private conversation between Henry and a fellow officer the night of the incident.

A date for the appeal to be heard has not been set.