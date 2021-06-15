SASKATOON -- Aallcann Wood Suppliers Inc. pleaded guilty in Prince Albert Provincial Court on May 31 to violating one count under occupational health and safety legislation.

They received a fine of $57,143, along with a surcharge of $22,857, for a total amount of $80,000, according to a news release from the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on Dec. 19, 2018, in Prince Albert. While cleaning a conveyer, a worker was injured when they were caught in the chain drive, the release said.

The ministry says employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely.