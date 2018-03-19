Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce CEO ousted two months into term
Kelvin Pankiw
CTV Prince Albert
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 11:48AM CST
The Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelvin Pankiw has been terminated.
According to the board of directors, they say it is in the best interest of the chamber for the two parties to part ways.
The news comes just two months after Pankiw was announced as CEO.
In the interim, the board will act as a management board until a suitable replacement is found.
