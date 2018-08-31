A Prince Albert business owner decided to try a different approach to clear his weeds - a crew of hungry goats.

Norman Pfiel is a welder and has a yard that holds his scrap metal. He’s unable to safely run a lawnmower through the area and isn’t a fan of weed-killing chemicals that can drift into neighbouring properties.

Goats are a friendly and natural way to rid a field of weeds because they eat everything, he said.

“They were in here for five days and there was quite a bit of foraging material here. They’ve taken down a lot,” Pfiel told CTV News, pointing to the areas that had been chewed down to dirt.

“If they had three or four more days you would have really seen a big difference.”

However, the goats’ meal was interrupted when bylaw enforcement officers told Pfiel the goats needed to go - a city bylaw states farm animals can’t reside within city limits.

“I asked (the bylaw officer) if anybody complained. She said no. I asked her if they were too loud and she said no. I asked if they were bothering anybody and she says no,” said Pfiel.

“They were acting on that bylaw and not looking at all the positives that the goats were doing as far as the cleanup goes.”

Ward 7 Coun. Dennis Nowoselsky said there could be some flexibility.

“I would be supportive in individual cases in an industrial area, away from residential homes, where (animals) might be used to cut the grass. There’s room for that,” he said.

Pfiel says he is preparing to request a bylaw exemption so he can bring the goats back to finish the job.