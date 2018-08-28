Catholic churches around Prince Albert have hosted special services, inviting members of the Church to share in an hour of adoration for the victims of abuse in the church.

“The past is gone and I cannot change it,” Bishop Albert Thevenot told CTV. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t fix the road now and make it a better place.”

He says he hopes the day of focused prayers will help the congregation accept what has happened and allow them to reflect on what change can be made.

Protocols have been in place to help prevent such abuse in Prince Albert, such as putting windows in office doors and not having authority figures alone with vulnerable people, but more needs to be done, he said.

And it “needs to be done now.”