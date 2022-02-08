Prince Albert approves $1.8M spending increase

The City of Prince Albert Budget Committee recommended a $1.8 million increase to the General Fund spending from the previous year.

“Costs go up every year and the City faces the pressure of increasing demands for service and rising cost of doing business,” said Mayor Greg Dionne.

“In spite of these pressures, this Council is committed to working to keep tax rates as low as possible.”

The budget recommendation still needs final approval from city council which is expected to take place in March.

City administration had recommended a $4.467 million increase in spending but the committee rejected some increases.

“This review process has shown us that there is not a lot of room to trim without cutting into services,” said Mayor Dionne.

Notable projects in 2022 include:

Carlton Club Asphalt Surfacing for basketball and pickleball courts - $130,000

James Isbister Portable Skateboard Park and Basketball Court Replacement - $100,000 city funds, plus $200,000 from the Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation

Crescent Acres Spray Park - $120,000 city funds, plus $200,000 from the Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation

Little Red River Park parking expansion - $146,000

Rotary Adventure Park at Little Red - $280,000 city funds, plus $400,000 Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation and $670,000 from the Rotary Club

Information Technology Infrastructure - $500,000 city funds

Council will meet again in March to review options regarding property taxes that include minimum tax rates, base tax rates and the mill rate.