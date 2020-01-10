SASKATOON -- The executive director of the Prince Albert Multicultural Council hopes for a more efficient and effective publication process for permanent residency applications.

Michelle Hassler made the comments after Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced on Jan. 1 that it had stopped accepting applications for parents and grandparents by those with permanent resident status and new Canadian citizens.

“When I first heard the news, I thought that there's probably just a backlog pending applications that they want to process because sometimes they do that. But when I was reading the instruction, I think they are really wanting to update the system,” Hassler said.

Going through the immigration process isn’t easy, Hassler said. It takes commitment, a medical, a lot of paperwork and especially money, and can take up to two years.

“So having an efficient, effective, faster process with immigration would be really great for everybody that wants to use the immigration visa on that matter.”

Refugees applying for permanent residency have a different process.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says the temporary closure is because they are revamping the system and IRCC will begin the intake of new applications as early as possible in 2020.