Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with members of the Colten Boushie’s family on Tuesday in Ottawa.

A spokesperson for Trudeau says it will be a private meeting but would not elaborate further.

Relatives of Boushie met with federal ministers in Ottawa to propose reforms to the Canadian justice system.

On Friday, a jury found Gerald Stanley, 56, not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of Colten Boushie, 22, a member of the Red Pheasant First Nation.

The prime minister commented on the verdict on Saturday during a trip to California.

“We have come to this point as a country far too many times. Indigenous people across this country are angry, they're heartbroken and I know Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians alike know that we have to be better,” said Trudeau.

Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould tweeted after the verdict.

“My thoughts are with the family of Colton (sic) Boushie tonight. I truly feel your pain and I hear all of your voices. As a country we can and must do better,” the tweet read. “I am committed to working everyday to ensure justice for all Canadians.”

The comments were criticized by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and others who said the independent judicial process must run its course without political interference.

The Boushie family and other Indigenous leaders expressed concern that there was no visible Indigenous representation on the jury.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says the justice system needs to better reflect the province’s Indigenous population.

(with files from the Canadian Press)